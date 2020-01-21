Second international nature film festival begins in Kumarakom on Jan 24

'May lakes get clean and let birds make visits' - has been the tagline of the three-day film festival that is all set to be held in the lap of nature.

The second edition of the 'Rain International Nature Film Festival' aimed at bolstering environment awareness will be conducted in Kumarakom from January 24 to 26.

A group of people involved in film making had launched the inaugural edition of the festival with the concept of 'a film fest for nature' in Munnar last year.

Ace filmmaker Jayaraj has released a video hailing the festival. The event is being organized by Birds Club International, founded by the director.

The film festival will be held at Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) in Kumarakom.

The event is organised under the aegis of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kottayam Film society and Kumarakom grama panchayat in association with Federation of Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), state tourism department, District Tourism Promotion Council, RARS, JCI Zone 22 and CMS College.

Around 70 films on environment conservation, which include documentaries and short films from various countries, will be screened at the festival under three categories, namely, International Competition, School and College Competition and Retrospective.