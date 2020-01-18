{{head.currentUpdate}}

When SRK's wit left Jeff Bezos choking

SRK, Zoya and Jeff Bezos
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos got a whiff of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's trademark wit at an interaction in Mumbai..

Bezos was interacting with SRK and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, when he commented: "He (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met."

At this, the audience applauded wildly. However, SRK was clearly in the mood for humorous repartee.

"That's because my last few films haven't done well," he quipped.

The world's richest man, Bezos almost choked on the glass of water he was sipping at, trying to curb a chuckle.

The Amazon boss later shared a clip of the incident on Twitter.

"Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar," wrote @JeffBezos.

During his stopover in Mumbai, Bezos met several Bollywood celebrities.

