Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi and another person were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday.

Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped unhurt.

Azmi was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital in suburban Andheri after initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

"She is stable and under observation," said Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani Hospital in a statement late in the evening.

The incident took place near Khalapur toll plaza, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which they were travelling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

A local police officer said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck.

One more person who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries, he said. His identity was not known yet.

Earlier, Azmi's spokesperson had said the actor was undergoing a check-up. "She is fine, nothing to worry about," the spokesperson added.

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday.

"Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard," actor Swara Bhaskar tweeted.

Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films such as Arth, Ankur, Paar, Masoom and Godmother.

352 accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2019

As many as 91 people lost their lives while 175 others were injured in the total 352 road accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the year 2019, as per the data prepared by the Maharashtra Highway Police.

During the same period, a total of 32,876 road accidents had occurred in Maharashtra, killing 12,565 people and seriously injuring 19,175 others. A total of 9,723 people had escaped with minor injuries.

As compared to the 2018, the number of accidents and fatalities on the six-lane expressway went down in the year 2019, it stated.

In the year 2018, a total of 359 accidents had occurred on the expressway, killing 114 people while 174 people were grievously injured, it stated.

A senior highway police officer blamed high speed of vehicles as one of the major reasons for accidents on the 95- km highway in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)