The first look poster of Fahadh Faasil's much awaited movie Malik has been released.

The official poster was released on the social media pages of Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil is appearing in four different get-ups in the movie, which travels through different timelines. The actor is playing the role of Sulaiman, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie.

Fahadh is playing various phases of his character's life from a 20-year-old to a 57-year-old and and in the poster, Fahadh is seen in the older version.

Malik also features Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Indrans, Dileesh Pothan and Jalaja in pivotal roles.

Lee Whittaker has been roped as the stunt direction of the Fahadh Faasil starrer. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and background score. Sanu John Varghese is the director of photography. Director Mahesh Narayanan himself handles the editing.

Made on a whopping budget of 27 crores, the film is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.