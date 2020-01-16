Aju Varghese introduces Saajan and family from Saajan Bakery

Aju Varghese is on an experiment mode. After turning into production, the actor is gearing up as a scriptwriter for a movie.

The film is titled Saajan Bakery Since 1962 and will be directed by Arun Chandu. Aju himself revealed the first look of the movie introducing the character Saajan and his family.

The photo has him with actress Grace Antony along with two kids.

Lena, Ranjith Menon, Ganesh Kumar, and Jaffer Iddukki are the other major casts.

The film is produced by Funtastic Films, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishakh Subrahmaniyam. Arun Chandu had directed the Gokul Suresh and Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer SayannaVarthakal, a socio-political satire film.