Billie Eilish to perform James Bond theme song for 'No Time to Die'

London: Teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has been roped in by the makers of upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die" to record its official theme song.

The 18-year-old singer, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell, will be the youngest artiste in history to record the theme track for the long-running spy franchise. 

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of "James Bond".

"The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song," it posted. 

Eilish follows in the footsteps of British singers Adele and Sam Smith, who won an Oscar each for their tracks in "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015), respectively.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock," Eilish said.
Daniel Craig to sport eight different looks in 'No Time to Die'

The singer is currently nominated for six Grammy Awards for her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which she created with O'Connell.

"No Time To Die" will mark the last outing for actor Daniel Craig as the suave 007 agent. 

Cary Fukunaga-directed film also features Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

New cast members are Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch.

The film will release worldwide in April this year.

