Mamangam fame Prachi Tehlan joins Mohanlal-starrer Ram

Mohanlal's much anticipated movie Ram is getting bigger. The latest addition to join the star cast is none other than Mamangam fame actress Prachi Tehlan.

Prachi Tehlan took to her social media page and shared a photo with Mohanlal.

'Well! This will always be memorable until my last breath! Meeting another legend of Indian film industry @mohanlal #Lalettan. He is full of life. Very sweet and charming and very adorable. We couldn't speak at length but the little interaction I had he told me 'he saw Mamangam and suggested my name for Ram' which is a huge compliment and motivation for me. For everyone who has been asking me if I am doing the film. I have not yet confirmed. Will be going through the script and will take a call. But one thing is for sure.. that it's an adorable lovable team and I would love to work with them' wrote Prachi.

It is said that will be seen playing a pivotal role.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Ram. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie.

Ram, produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios has been slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 release.