Chhapaak's IMDb rating falls, netizens suspect deliberate attack

While celebrities and critics are all praises, the movie became the target of trolls after actor Deepika Padukone joined the students of JNU at protests. So much so, that #BoycottChhapaak became a trend on social media.

Now, several people appear to have attacked Chhapaak’s IMDb rating as well.

Never underestimate the power of sad men in large numbers, rejected by women, who suddenly find an ideology that encourages hate. pic.twitter.com/da8Exiw9QP — Agrima Joshua🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) January 13, 2020

The film's page on the popular review aggregator website is getting ‘review bombed’ from multiple accounts.

Out of 6,900 total votes recorded so far, 4,000 went to the lowest ‘1’ rating. This has taken the film’s IMDb rating down to 4.4 stars.

I really don't understand how people can stoop this low ? In just one night Chhapaak Raiting fall. Wow ! I feel bad for these poor mentality people who actually without watching the movie rated it +1 star. You all please grow up though it a waste of time to make y'all understand. — P A R I ♥️ (@pariloveskryan) January 14, 2020

On Rotten Tomatoes, which doesn’t allow IMDb style review bombing, the picture is much different. Chhappak has recorded 83% audience score with 35 votes.

And now, several Twitter users doubt if Chhapaak’s ratings are low because of Deepika's JNU visit.

Sad to see that #Chhapaak despite being a good film caught in the vortex of hatred between ideologies. Many are attakcting its IMDB rating for no reason , by doing so they are not harming @deepikapadukone instead they are ceasing awareness and good lesson being given by film . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 13, 2020

On the other hand, reports also suggest that the actress has to even face repercussions from several brands as they are now looking for ways to deal with the situation.

For the unversed, days before the release of Chhapaak, actress and the producer of the film, Deepika Padukone paid a visit to JNU following the violent attack against a group of students on campus on January 5. While many hailed Deepika for taking a political stand right, many abused the actor for supporting the students.