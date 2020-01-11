Santhosh Sivan's son in Dulquer Salmaan's 'Varane Avashyamund'

Anoop Sathyan's directorial venture Varane Avaashyamund is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And looks like it is going to be one promising movie in terms of casting.

While movie buffs are looking forward to see Suresh Gopi and Shobana together it will also be amusing to see Dulquer romancing Kalyani Priyadarshan. Now, the newest addition to the cast is cinematographer Santhosh Sivan's son, Sarvajith.

Anoop Sathyan recently shared a couple of videos and pictures of Sarvajith from the sets of the movie. Anoop also shared a video in which Sarvajith (Appu) is in conversation with his dad.

Sharing the video of the kid, Anoop added that the video has become a 'stress buster' for him.

Rumours are also rife that Soubin Shahir will be playing a cameo role. Actress Urvashi will also be playing an important role in the movie.

The script of Varane Avashyamund is by Anoop Sathyan himself. The shoot of the film was completed a few weeks ago and an official announcement regarding the release date of the film is awaited.