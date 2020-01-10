Shane Nigam row solved: Mohanlal

Shane Nigam issue has been solved amicably, said AMMA president Mohanlal. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artiste recently held an executive committee and it was decided that things has been sorted between Shane Nigam and producers Association.

AMMA also stated that the scrapped movies of Shane will begun and will be completed.

Shane had informed the executive committee of AMMA that he would abide by its decision to resolve the differences between him and the producers that began in October last year.

Earlier, The Kerala Film Producers Association decided to scrap two films Veyil , which cast Shane Nigam allegedly due to several complaints about the actor’s conduct on sets. In their statements to the media, the producers association alleged that Shane had not been punctual to the sets and that he had been unprofessional. The association also stated that would discontinue all association with the actor in the future.