Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Manju Warrier suffered a minor injury during a film shoot here. She reportedly suffered injury to leg as she fell down while shooting an action scene for Chathurmukham, a horror-thriller directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

She had refused to use a body double for the scene, say reports. Sources from the crew said the injury was not serious. The actor has been given a break.

Sunny Wayne plays the lead role in Chathurmukham along with Manju.

Amen-fame Abhinandan Ramanujam handles the camera for the film. Abhayakumar-Anilkumar combo writes the script. The film is produced by Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms films.