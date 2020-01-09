{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Manju Warrier injured while shooting action scene in Chathurmukham

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Chathurmukham
Sunny Wayne plays the lead role in Chathurmukham along with Manju.
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Manju Warrier suffered a minor injury during a film shoot here. She reportedly suffered injury to leg as she fell down while shooting an action scene for Chathurmukham, a horror-thriller directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

She had refused to use a body double for the scene, say reports. Sources from the crew said the injury was not serious. The actor has been given a break.

Sunny Wayne plays the lead role in Chathurmukham along with Manju.

Amen-fame Abhinandan Ramanujam handles the camera for the film. Abhayakumar-Anilkumar combo writes the script. The film is produced by Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms films.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES