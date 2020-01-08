{{head.currentUpdate}}

Jude Antony films inspite of getting injured on shooting location

jude-antony-injury
Jude on the sets of movie with injured leg (R)
Actor-director Jude Antony Joseph got injured while shooting for a Malayalam movie Varayan at Kuttanad, Alappuzha.

The incident happened while Jude Antony was boarding a boat at Chithira Kayal, R Block in Kuttanad. He happened to slip and injure his leg.

As Jude was not able to walk, he was immediately taken to a private hospital. Soon, he was back on the sets to complete the shooting of the film inspite of the leg injury.

The film is being shot in the church premises of Joseph Murickan at Chithira paddy polder and Jude is acting as a Christian priest in the film.

Varayan directed by Jijo Joseph has Siju Wilson and Leona Lishoy in the lead and is produced under the banner of Sathyam Cinemas.

