Fahadh Faasil's transformation for Malik will leave you shocked!

Fahadh Faasil was one of the first actors to bring this new wave of experimental films with unconventional scripts and storylines to the Malayalam film industry.

And looks like Fahadh is willing to go to any extend for his characters.

A few stills from the sets of the upcoming Malayalam film Malik has been released online and Fahadh Faasil seems to have undergone a major physical transformation.

Reportedly, he has shed close to 10 kilos of weight and is seen sporting a completely different look.

Malik is said to be based on a true story covering different time periods and Fahadh will be seen in multiple looks in Malik from 20 years of age to 57 years.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik was recently in news for roping Hollywood stunt director Lee Whittaker to choreograph some important stunt sequences in the film.

Mahesh with Le on the sets (R)

While Sanu John Varghese is in charge of cinematography, Sushin Shyam is for music.

Malik is his second directorial of Mahesh Narayanan after Take Off. The movie will also see Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja.