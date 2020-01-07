TV host Meera Anil gets engaged

Television anchor Meera Anil is all set to get hitched. The TV personality got engaged to Vishnu.

An engagement video has been released online and looks like it was a close knit affair with the presence of friends and family.

She kept it simple with a designer saree and minimal accessories while Vishnu too was seen in a white kurta and mundu.

The duo exchanged rings at the ceremony and posed for cameras.

The wedding is said to take place sometime in June.

Earlier, in an interview Meera had confessed that she had rejected many movies offers including Lal Jose’s Pullippulikalum Aattinkuttiyum for the TV show she had been anchoring.

She made her Mollywood debut with Rajesh Pillai’s Mili.