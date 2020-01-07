{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mohanlal joins sets of Ram, shares his look

We had reported that Drishyam pair Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up again for upcoming thriller Ram. The project was officially launched recently and the shooting has begun.

Mohanlal has now joined the sets of the movie and shared his look on his social media accounts. Director Jeethu Joseph too shared a still from the movie set.

All dressed up in suit and tie, Mohanlal was seen with Bollywood actor Adil Hussain and director Jeethu.

Trisha has been paired with Mohanlal and is yet to join the sets. This will be her second Malayalam outing after she made her debut with Hey Jude starring Nivin Pauly last year.

The movie will be produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films. It has already been confirmed that it will hit the screens for Onam 2020. 

