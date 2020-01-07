Deepika Padukone walks Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti | Video

It's important to change your perspective, says actress Deepika Padukone after doing a social experiment with the team of her upcoming film Chhapaak.

In an interesting and unique promotional activity, Deepika Padukone walked on the streets of Mumbai markets and shops with hidden cameras to see people's reaction on acid attack survivors.

The video opens with Deepika saying, “Whenever Deepika steps out, people recognise her. Sometimes I want to hide,” and is seen stepping into her vanity van.

After she comes out, she is seen as the character Malti from the film and is joined by other acid attack survivors who also feature in the film.

While some are seen staring, some are seen with disgusted looks. A few respond to them with kindness and smiles while a woman is seen talking rudely. A woman is also seen hiding her child from the girls.

Before the video ends, Deepika is seen saying, “What I have learnt through the day is that somethings are right in front of your eyes but you don’t realise it.”

Chhapaak, inspired by the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will release on January 10.