Askar Ali bags his next titled Paka

Actor Askar Ali has bagged his next and the title poster was officialy launched by his actor brother Asif Ali.

Titled Paka, the movie will be helmed by debutante Kiran Mohandass. Presented by Concept VII pictures, the movie is slated for a 2020 release.

Askar Ali made his debut with the film Chembarathipoo and is best known for acting in Honey Bee 2.5 and Kaamuki.

He was last seen in Rahul Ramachandran’s Jeem Boom Bhaa.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali is teaming up again with director Mridul Nair for Thattum Vellattam, a theyyam-based film set in North Malabar.

