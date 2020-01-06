Rajisha Vijayan bags Dhanush-starrer Karnan

After his first film Pariyerum Perumal, director Mari Selvaraj has joined hands with Dhanush for his second directorial venture.

Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film's producer revealed its title and other details. Titled Karnan, the movie will see actress Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady.

The movie will mark Rajisha's Tamil debut. She was last seen in Vidhu Vincent's Stand up.

Actor Lal will also be seen in a pivotal role.



The shooting of this film has gone on floors in Tirunelveli. The photos from the pooja ceremony was also shared on socials.

The other cast and crew are yet to announced.

Meanwhile, Dhanush had recently wrapped shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's next which also features actors Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi.