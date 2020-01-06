{{head.currentUpdate}}

Priyanka, Nick are stunners at Golden Globe 2020

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas arrived together for the Golden Globe event at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday evening.

They were also two of the many presenters of the night. While Priyanka was seen in a pink off-shoulder gown, Nick wore a black tux to the awards night.

She shared pictures and videos on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse into her make-up and hair process.

Priyanka Chopra is a regular at Hollywood Award shows and both Priyanka and Nick attended the Met Gala together in 2017.

