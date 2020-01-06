Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham first look out

The makers of Thuramukham revealed the much-awaited first look poster of the movie and the hand-sketched poster featuring Nivin Pauly looks extremely promising.

The film is on the famous protests against the 'chappa' system that was practised in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s. The despicable Chappa system means copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. And the poster shows a glimpse of the same with labourers and police.

Thuramukham is written and helmed by Rajeev Ravi, whose last directorial outing was the critically acclaimed 2016 film Kammattipaadam. The upcoming film boasts of an ensemble cast including Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan and Arjun Ashokan among others.

It’s worth noting that Nivin Pauly has also starred in Rajeev Ravi’s wife Geetu Mohandas’ directorial venture, Moothon.

Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. The Rajeev Ravi project is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram.

Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.