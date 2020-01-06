Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi teaser promises pure amusement

Ever since the posters of Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi were released, movie buffs were quite intrigued. Now, the makers have released a teaser which is sure to bring some curiosity and some entertainment.

The video opens with actors Siju Wilson and Krishna Sankar who seem to be drunk and then pops up a cartoonish little birdie which indicates the 'kili poi' effect.

'Kili Poi' phrase in Malayalam is used to suggest that someone has lost his mind. And the makers have left the audience wanting for more.

The comedy thriller, Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi is written and directed by Jenith Kachappily under the banner of ARK Media lead by Rajesh Augustine, who produced the surprise hit Ithihasa.

Starring Sethulakshmi, Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varmma, Altaf Salim and MA Shiyas in the lead, the film will also see actor-writer-director Sidharth Siva, actor-director Basil Joseph, Baiju Santhosh and Irene Mihalkovich.

The music is by Wazim Murali and Sinoj P Ayyappan is the DOP.

The movie is slated to hit screens by January 31.