Golden Globes 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

The 77th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were presented. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s take on the Manson murders, walked away with three awards on Sunday night, the most of any project.
The full list of winners follows below.
Best film – drama
1917
Best actress in a film – drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor in a film – drama
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best film – musical or comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best supporting actor in a film
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best score – film
Joker
Best limited series or TV film
Chernobyl
Best actress in a limited series or TV film
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best director – film
Sam Mendes, 1917
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best song – film
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Fleabag
Best supporting actress in a film
Laura Dern
Best film – animated
Missing Link
Best screenplay – film
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Best film – foreign language
Parasite
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best TV series – drama
Succession
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best actor in a limited series or TV film
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice