Golden Globes 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

The 77th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were presented. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s take on the Manson murders, walked away with three awards on Sunday night, the most of any project.

The full list of winners follows below.

Best film – drama

1917

Best actress in a film – drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor in a film – drama

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best film – musical or comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best supporting actor in a film

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best score – film

Joker

Best limited series or TV film

Chernobyl

Best actress in a limited series or TV film

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best director – film

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best song – film

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Fleabag

Best supporting actress in a film

Laura Dern

Best film – animated

Missing Link

Best screenplay – film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Best film – foreign language

Parasite

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best TV series – drama

Succession

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best actor in a limited series or TV film

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice