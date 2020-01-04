Actress Charmila going through financial struggle? Here's the truth

A few Tamil media had earlier reported that actress Charmila was hospitalized due to bone related diseases. It was said in the reports that the actress was financially struggling, with no one to support her. Charmila finally opens up about the truth of those reports.

“It was during the filming of a Tamil movie that I fell down and had a bone injury. I even underwent a surgery. Other than that, the news that I am struggling financially is untrue. I had some monetary issues in the past and I had spoken about it. Would everyone be in economic troubles all the time? I am getting good opportunities in Tamil and Telugu movies now. Around 8 Tamil movies in which I had acted would be released for New Year. At least for now, I am not struggling financially,” Charmila says with annoyance.

Charmila said that her health was not as bad as it was reported in many media. She added that she cannot dance or run for some time as she has had a bone injury. Charmila claimed that she was completely alright now and has returned home. “I got slim as I am taking pills for thyroid. I have been taking those pills for years now. As a side effect of those pills, I had put on weight for some time. After that my body began slimming down. As this problem was diagnosed in the tests that were conducted before the surgery, my doctor has asked me to stop taking those pills,” revealed Charmila.

Charmila had sought treatment at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. She says it must be the reason why news appeared that she had monetary troubles. “Instead of seeing it as something exemplary, is it right to say that I sought treatment there as I was poor. It is tantamount to mocking the government. Besides good treatment, I received amazing care at the government hospital,” claimed Charmila.

The actress had undergone treatment at the Kulpak government hospital where father had spent his last days. “Whenever I am here, I feel as if my father is with me. I didn’t do it as a publicity stunt by pretending to be simple. Tamil Nadu government has given insurance cards for everyone to seek treatment at the government hospital. Besides, I also hold the insurance card issued by the Nadikar Sangham. You could go to the bigger hospitals using that card. But I thought it wasn’t necessary. Why should I depend on private hospitals when I get good treatment here?” asks Charmila.

“It is true that there is no one to help me. My mother is old and my son is just 11 years old. The maid alone cannot help me get up or make me sit. There are lots of helpers at the government hospital to support the patients. That is also the reason why I sought treatment at a government hospital. It is not necessary that I get such facilities at the private hospital,” said Charmila.

Many Malayalam media too had followed the news that appeared in Tamil that Charmila was struggling with no one to support her.

Charmila was recently seen in the web series 'Queen' which had Remya Krishnan and Indrajith in the lead.