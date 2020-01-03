Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne movie titled 'Chathur Mugham'

Actress Manju Warrier has portrayed various roles in different genres but it is for the very first time that she is trying her hand in a horror movie. Her upcoming horror thriller with Sunny Wayne is one of the most awaited Mollywood movies of 2020 and the flick has finally got a title.

The movie has been titled Chathur Mugham and the makers launched a title poster of the movie which comes with a tagline that reads, 'The hidden face'.

Directed by Ranjith Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the movie went on floors in Trivandrum a few weeks ago.

Actors Renji Paniker, Sreekanth Murali, Shaju Sreedhar, Navas Vallikunnam, Niranjan Anoop, and Balaji Sharma will be seen in supporting roles.

While the script is jointly penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian, cinematographer Abhinandhan Ramanujam is cranking the lens.

Jiss Thomas and Justin Thomas are bankrolling for the movie under the banner Jiss Toms movies.