Dileep surprises in new look, photo with Kavya goes viral

With the first look poster of Dileep-starrer Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, expectations have gone high for the film and for the actor's role.

Dileep, who is known for his exceptional transformations on the silver screen goes any extend for a character's look.

Now, Dileep has once again surprised his fans and the Malayalam movie audiences with his new makeover. The actor and his wife Kavya Madhavan were recently spotted at a function and looks like he took sometime off from the shooting location. Interestingly, Dileep was spotted with the trimmed mostache and the bald look which he had done for the character Keshu.

Kavya, on the other hand looked pretty in a salwar.

Meanwhile, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan marks Nadhirshah's first collaboration with Dileep as a director. The film will see Urvashi as the female lead. And well now, movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to see Urvashi's look as well.