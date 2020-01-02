Neena Gupta's 'The Last Color' in Oscar race

The Neena Gupta starrer, The Last Color has been listed as a movie that is eligible for the Oscars 2020 race. The film is among 344 feature films running for a nomination in the Best Picture category for the 2020 Academy Awards.
Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna took to his social media accounts, saying it is, 'a miracle of belief'.
The Last Color is adapted from Vikas' own book of the same title. Apart from Neena, the film also stars Rajeswar Khanna, Aqsa Siddiqui and Aslam Sheikh.
The Last Color addresses the taboo surrounding widows in Varanasi, beautifully showcasing a little girl who promises to add colour to a widow's life.