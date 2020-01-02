Neena Gupta's 'The Last Color' in Oscar race

The Neena Gupta starrer, The Last Color has been listed as a movie that is eligible for the Oscars 2020 race. The film is among 344 feature films running for a nomination in the Best Picture category for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna took to his social media accounts, saying it is, 'a miracle of belief'.

BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART.



Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture. https://t.co/p654zVd8IQ pic.twitter.com/3i4NzIkL44 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

The Last Color is adapted from Vikas' own book of the same title. Apart from Neena, the film also stars Rajeswar Khanna, Aqsa Siddiqui and Aslam Sheikh.

The Last Color addresses the taboo surrounding widows in Varanasi, beautifully showcasing a little girl who promises to add colour to a widow's life.