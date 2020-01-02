Year Ahead: Dulquer Salmaan's three projects in the new decade

It's raining announcements in Mollywood and Dulquer Salmaan revealed details of three films under his production in the new decade.

On New Year's day, Dulquer Salmaan revealed the title poster of Anoop Sathyan's debut directorial venture. The multi-starrer movie which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles has been titled as Varane Avishyamundu. The much-awaited movie will be one among the big releases of 2020 has been jointly produced by Wayfarer Films And M Star Entertainments.

The shoot of the film was completed a few weeks ago and an official announcement regarding the release date of the film is awaited.

Yet another movie is Maniyarayile Ashokan. Though the title was already announced earlier, it was on New Year that Dulquer revealed the lead cast and other details of the movie. While Gregory Jacob will play the role of Ashokan, Anupama Parameswaran will be seen as Shyama in a sweet little love story.

Directed by Shamzu Zayba, Maniyarayile Ashokan is also rumoured to see Dulquer in a cameo role in the movie. It's after a while Anupama will be seen in a Malayalam flick. She was last seen in Dulquer-starrer Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

And finally, the first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited crime drama Kurup was also released. In the Srinath Rajendran directorial, Dulquer essays the role of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most-wanted criminal. Kurup is also produced by Wayfarer Films and M Star.

