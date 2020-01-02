Year Ahead: 10 Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2020

Looks like for Bollywood 2020 is going to be a promising one. With sequels and remakes, the year ahead will also see some strong female centric movies as well.
Have a look at the super excited list below:
1. Panga
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Release date: January 24
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Panga follows the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India and her transition into motherhood. It shows how important the love and support of your family is and how every mother deserves a second chance at life.
2. Chhapaak
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Release date: January 10
Deepika Padukone returns to the screen as Malti for the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal alongside Vikrant Maseey as Amol. Interestingly, the movie will also see Padukone as a producer.
3. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan
Director: Hitesh Kewalya
Release date: Feburary 21
The film on homosexuality starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar is a spin-off of 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film is anticipated to deliver an important messge on homosexuality along with the right amount of humour.
4. '83
Director: Kabir Khan
Release date: April 10
Post wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together on screen again with the sports drama rettelling of India’s historic win of the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film is based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and the biopic will see Singh sporting the cricketer's signature moustache and curly hairdo.
5. Laal Singh Chaddha
Director: Advait Chandan
Release date: Christmas 2020
The Bollywood remake of Tom Hank’s 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump will bring together Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor once again to the big screens after 3 Idiots. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is also rumoured to bring the three Khans together on the big screen for the first time.
6. Gulabo Sitabo
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Release date: February 28
The upcoming Indian family comedy-drama is set in Lucknow and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a landlord and tenant. This will be Shoojit’s second film with Amitabh.
7. Shamshera
Director: Karan Malhotra
Release date: July 31
Set in the 1800s, Shamshera is about a dacoit tribe who takes charge in the fight for their rights and independence against the British. The action-adventure movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor will play a double role as Shamshera and his father, while Vaani Kapoor will portray his love interest, Aadarshini.
8. Rooh Afza
Director: Hardik Mehta
Release date: March 20
Janhvi Kapoor will pair up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in 2020. The horror-comedy movie will see Kapoor playing a double role.
9. The Kargil Girl
Director: Sharan Sharma
Release date: March 13
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing a fighter pilot and first female Shaurya Chakra recipient Gunjan Saxena in the film. The film is based on Gunjan Saxena, played an important role in transferring injured soldiers from the war location during the Kargil War. The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Angad Bedi in important roles.
10. Aaj Kal
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Release date: February 14
The film sequel to Saif Ali and Deepika starrer Love Aaj Kal is yet to get an official title. The movie will also see actor Randeep Hooda.