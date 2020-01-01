Tovino Thomas to appear in triple role with 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

If 2019 was a busy year for Tovino Thomas, looks like 2020 is going to make him busier. The actor will be seen in triple role for the first time in debutant Jithin Lal's movie titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam.



Jithin Lal has been part of Malayalam movie industry for the past 6 years assisting in several projects. He had recently directed Pragathi band's trilingual music video triology starring Lena, Nyla Usha and Wamiqa Gabbi. The video had grabbed wide attention.

In Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Tovino will be seen as Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu and the first look sees him in three different get-ups.

Touted to be a periodic film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam will be shot in Kerala.



Written by Sujith Nambiar, the project will be bankrolled by UGM Entertainment. The music department will be handled by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

The other cast and crew are yet to be confimed.