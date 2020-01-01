Mammootty sends out New year wish, looks breathtaking in latest photoshoot

'Every Moment is a fresh Beginning', writes Mammootty on his social media page wishing his fans and followers a happy new year. And to us, time and agaian, he proves that age is just a number.

For those who believe aging is a curse, here's have a look at Mammootty's latest photoshoot done for Manorama Online Mobile Calendar App. Like an aged wine, the 67-year-old actor gets more charismatic dressed in yellow coat and pants with contrasting red shirt shooting in waters.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's son and youth sensation Dulquer Salmaan also shared new year wish with his wife Amal.

On work front, Dulquer is gearing up for Kurup and the poster will be unveiled online soon and Mammootty is awaiting the release of much awaited movie Shylock. The second teaser of Shylock was recently released and is doing the rounds on socials. Watch it here: