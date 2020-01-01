Casting couch, sexual abuse: Hema Commission flags issues faced by women in Mollywood

Thiruvananthapuram: Justice Hema Commission has flagged the various issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, including sexual harassment and the practice of casting couch.

In its report submitted to the Kerala government, the commission lists the problems, including human rights violations at shooting locations, and lack of adequate provisions of restrooms and changing rooms for women.

The commission presented evidence to prove that women entrants to the film industry suffer sexual abuse. There are clear cases of casting couch in the industry. Women artistes at times have been forced to exchange sexual favours for opportunities in different fields related to cinema. Such women seldom lodge complaints with the police. The commission also described the varied cyber-attacks, targetting the women on social media.

The commission pointed out in its report that both male and female artistes hesitated to give evidence and testify before it out of fear.

The panel said that there were disparities in opportunities as well as pay. While asserting that women are discriminated against in the industry, the commission recommended the formation of tribunal to the redress the wrongs.

The report also pointed out at the alcohol/drug abuse in the industry, which was leading to assaults and use of obscene language.

The Kerala government had appointed the commission led by Justice K Hema to study the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The commission has handed over its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Other members of the commission, veteran film actor T Sharada and retired IAS official K B Valsala Kumari, were also present.

Impose ban

After studying the problems, the commission has put forth stringent solutions. The commission has sought to slap fines on those who do not follow the guidelines and commit offences. Provisions have also been included to impose a ban on such people in the industry.

Even while noting the alarming situation in Mollywood, the commission said that the interventions made by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) were effective.