Deepika Padukone winks and challenges Priya Varrier, leaves Malayalam star overwhelmed

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her first release in 2020 with Chhapaak and has been on a promotional spree.

She has been giving fans a sneak peek into the making of the and the movie and the actress has been sharing behind the scene videos on her social platform titled ‘DPisms’ series.

“Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary,” Deepika wrote alongside the video that shows a glimpse on sets of Chhapaak. Deepika is seen having a conversation with director Meghna but she soon she turns to the camera and surprises fans with a Priya Prakash Varrier-like wink. The video ends with a message: “Get that Priya Varrier”.

deepika-priya-comment

Reacting to the video, Priya wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone opens up about 'Chhapaak' comparison with Parvathy's 'Uyare'

Earlier, in 2018, Priya Varrier rose to fame when a clip of her winking at a classmate in her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The song and the wink scene in fact made her a star on social media.

