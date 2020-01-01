Deepika Padukone winks and challenges Priya Varrier, leaves Malayalam star overwhelmed

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her first release in 2020 with Chhapaak and has been on a promotional spree.

She has been giving fans a sneak peek into the making of the and the movie and the actress has been sharing behind the scene videos on her social platform titled ‘DPisms’ series.

“Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary,” Deepika wrote alongside the video that shows a glimpse on sets of Chhapaak. Deepika is seen having a conversation with director Meghna but she soon she turns to the camera and surprises fans with a Priya Prakash Varrier-like wink. The video ends with a message: “Get that Priya Varrier”.

Reacting to the video, Priya wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.”

Earlier, in 2018, Priya Varrier rose to fame when a clip of her winking at a classmate in her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The song and the wink scene in fact made her a star on social media.