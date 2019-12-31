Why Prithviraj turned down Rajinikanth's offer to direct his next flick

Actor Prithviraj revealed that Tamil super star Rajinikanth had called him after watching Lucifer and offered a chance to direct his next movie. Prithvi made this interesting revelation while talking to the Rajinikanth fans at the Super Fans Meet held jointly by Manorama Online and Jain University.

“Rajni sir is actually an underrated actor. I truly believe that he is an exceptional performer. You would understand that while watching movies like Thalapathy. I share a very personal bond with Rajni sir. While I was getting ready to go the gym, one morning, during the filming of the movie Kakki at Kozhikode, I got a call from a land line number from Chennai. I had received phone calls from the same number the previous night as well. I didn’t realize as my phone was on the silent mode. When I finally took up the call, someone from the other side said that Rajni sir wanted to speak with me. I couldn’t believe it. After 10 seconds, Rajni sir came on the other side and spoke to me. He had called me after watching the movie Mozhi,” said Prithviraj.

The actor said that the screen icon spoke with him for more than half an hour. He added that Rajinikanth had talked to him in a very loving manner calling him ‘Kanna’ (little son).

“He called me after Lucifer hit the screens as well. Rajni sir offered me the opportunity to direct his next movie. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take it up as I was already committed to Aadujeevitham. I haven’t sent such a long sorry note to anyone in my entire life. I had sent it to his daughter Aiswayra. That offer was the biggest golden opportunity and luck in my life. But, I told her that I couldn’t accept that opportunity as I had already given my time for another movie. I wish I would get such an amazing opportunity sometime later,” notes Prithviraj.