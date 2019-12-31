This Christmas video from Gopi Sunder and Abhaya is pure bliss | Watch

2019 is special for Mollywood's own music couple Gopi Sunder and Abhaya Hiranmayi. It was on the last Valentine's Day that singer Abhaya announced her relationship with composer Gopi Sunder through a controversial Facebook post. The singer literally shut the mouth of critics by defending one's freedom to choose life and dreams over commitments and morality.

“Yes I am in a relationship with a married man and living together for 8 years... call me “keep” or “kamuki”...or the kulasthree (ideal woman) can judge me as “family tarnisher”. I am tired of running away, can’t b scared anymore,” (sic) she wrote.

Now, as 2019 is bidding adieu, the couple has shared another endearing video clip on Instagram, wherein Gopi Sundar drums on a steel plate as Abhaya sings, casually, sitting on a couch. Abhaya has described the visual as a glimpse from their Christmas celebration. “With my Christmas Papa. From our 'chumma-chumma' moments,” she captioned the video.

Abhaya sings the song 'Chendakkoru kolundeda..' from the movie 'Manassinakkare.' Gopi, who is an expert in percussion instruments Tabala and Mridangam, plays the perfect background score to his sweetheart's vocals.