{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

This Christmas video from Gopi Sunder and Abhaya is pure bliss | Watch

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

This ChCristmas video from Gopi Sunder and Abhaya is pure bliss
Gopi, who is an expert in percussion instruments Tabala and Mridangam, plays the perfect background score to his sweetheart's vocals.
SHARE

2019 is special for Mollywood's own music couple Gopi Sunder and Abhaya Hiranmayi. It was on the last Valentine's Day that singer Abhaya announced her relationship with composer Gopi Sunder through a controversial Facebook post. The singer literally shut the mouth of critics by defending one's freedom to choose life and dreams over commitments and morality.

“Yes I am in a relationship with a married man and living together for 8 years... call me “keep” or “kamuki”...or the kulasthree (ideal woman) can judge me as “family tarnisher”. I am tired of running away, can’t b scared anymore,” (sic) she wrote.

Now, as 2019 is bidding adieu, the couple has shared another endearing video clip on Instagram, wherein Gopi Sundar drums on a steel plate as Abhaya sings, casually, sitting on a couch. Abhaya has described the visual as a glimpse from their Christmas celebration. “With my Christmas Papa. From our 'chumma-chumma' moments,” she captioned the video.

Abhaya sings the song 'Chendakkoru kolundeda..' from the movie 'Manassinakkare.' Gopi, who is an expert in percussion instruments Tabala and Mridangam, plays the perfect background score to his sweetheart's vocals.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES