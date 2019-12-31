2019: Here are the top performers of Mollywood

It's that time of the year when we tend to look back and list out the best. Coming to Malayalam cinema, the year witnessed some of the best performances not just from the superstars but from the supporting artistes as well. There is no denying to the fact that Mammootty and Mohanlal are the finest performers of Mollywood and this year with Unda and Lucifer they have proved it once again. While Mohanlal mesmerised his fans with the superhero-like Stephen Nedumpally in Lucifer, Mammootty's SI Manikandan in Unda offered us another chance to relish the abundant acting skills of Mammootty.

Onmanorama lists out the 5 top actors and actresses whose work in movies we found most captivating, challenging, shocking and inspiring in 2019. This year, the performances have been wildly varied and thus we have included 5 more special mentions as well. Here goes our list:

Actors

Suraj Venjaramoodu – Android Kunjappan, Driving License, Vikruthi, Finals

Suraj Venjaramoodu is our top performer of the year. In the movies mentioned, he showcased different shades of the characters with ease and proved his versatility in comedy, emotional and even villainous roles. He brings in the necessary gravitas and the sensitivity the role demands.

Nivin Pauly - Moothon

With Moothon, Nivin Pauly just proved that he is here to stay. Nivin portrayed two extremely different shades of the title character in the Geethu Mohandas directorial with the flexibility of a seasoned performer.

As Akbar, he amazed one and all with his mastery of emotional complexity. He deserves special applauds for playing a gay in a filmdom, often accused of being insensitive to sexual minorities.

Soubin Shahir – Kumbalangi Nights, Ambili

In one scene, Saji from Kumabalangi Nights sees a therapist and cries his heart out. In Ambili, the lead character Ambili cries his heart out in the climax scenes. Both just have a thin line of difference but if not handled subtly, the characters may have gone out of control. Soubin Shahir made us wow with these characters and you never know if the self-conscious realistic approach come from him or from the characters.

Shane Nigam – Kumbalangi Nights, Ishq, Valiyaperunnal

Actor Shane Nigam turned out to be the controversial kid of M-town this year. But having a look at his performances, there's no denying to the fact that he has a long way to go. The lover-boy, the harmless guy or the revenge seeker, Shane Nigam effortlessly fits into the shoes of a cool dude.

Roshan Mathew – Moothon, Thottapan

If he played the dreadful antagonist in Vinayakan's Thottappan, in Moothon he was just the one with a calm face and sign language. Without even a single dialogue, he could aptly convey Amir's emotions and that makes him among our top five list.

Special mention

Joju George – Porinju Mariam Jose, Virus, Chola

Vinay Forrt - Thamaasha

Saiju Kurup- Android Kunjappan, Prathi Poovan Kozhi, Janamaithri

Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq, Unda

Asif Ali - Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

Actresses:

Anna Ben – Kumabalangi Nights, Helen

The charming curly-haired Anna Ben made a smooth debut with Kumbalangi Nights and with Helen she proved that she has the skill to carry a film solely on her shoulders. If you have a closer look, one may find that she dealt with 'irresponsible men' in both the movies and her confidence on screen makes her the top pick among the leading ladies.

Parvathy – Uyare

It's her subtle and intense performance that makes her one of the finest star of the year. She is just perfect as Pallavi – right from her evolution as an aspiring pilot to an acid attack survivor, Parvathy is totally convincing and leaves an impression.

Rajisha Vijayan – June, Finals, Stand Up

In June, Rajisha begins her journey as a bubbly teenager. In Finals, she's one matured girl looking up shaping her career and in Stand up, Rajisha putsforth a very controlled performance and the trauma she goes through needs no dialogues. There has been a steady graph that the actress has drawn with her career and this year is no different.

Chinnu Chandini – Thamaasha

Perhaps it's her sincere and genuine approach that we got to see a slice-of-life acting from Chinnu. She didn't portray remarkable acting skills, but she was just effortless and we get to feel the character and thus she deserves to be one of the top 5.

Nimisha Sajayan - Chola

In Chola, Nimisha was perfect as the raw and provincial schoolgirl. There was a fear and helpless submission that makes us root with her character.

Special mention:

Manju Warrier – Prathi Poovan Kozhi

Sai Pallavi – Athiran

Ahaana Krishna – Luca

Shibla - Kakshi Ammini Pillai

Veena Nandakumar - Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha