Soubin's magic trick: the vanishing and appearing 'adakka' act

Looks like Soubin Shahir knows how to amuse the people around him. His charming actiions and spontaneity makes him a faboulous actor.

The actor recently flaunted his magic skills in a video that is doing the rounds on social media. The video has been shot during the shoot break of his upcoming movie Jinn and we get to see Soubin playing with the Areca nut.

Captioning the video, #adakka, the Malayalam of Areca nut, Soubin literally vanishes and makes it appears within a few minutes. His timing and sense of humour while off screen is applauded by netizens.

Menawhile, his film Jinn directed by Sidharth Bharathan is touted to be a family entertainer. Soubin and Nimisha play the lead roles which is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan.