{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Jayasurya amazes with daring stunts in 'Thrissur Pooram' making video | Watch

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Jayasurya amazes with daring stunts in 'Thrissur Pooram' making video | Watch
The makers of Jayasurya's latest flick 'Thrissur Pooram' have released its behind-the-scene video.
SHARE

Moviegoers lap up trailers and filmmaking videos as they view films.

The makers of Jayasurya's latest flick 'Thrissur Pooram' have released its behind-the-scene video.

In the video, Jayasurya is seen enacting exciting action sequences with the help of stunt directors. Amazingly, he doesn't use dupes for any of these risky actions.

After each fight scene he is seen embracing and asking co-actors if they are fine.

The making video of the thrilling fight sequence is already a hit on social media.

'Thrissur Pooram' was released on December 20 and is running successfully in the theatres. Directed by Rajesh Pushkaran, the movie has Swathi Reddy, TG Ravi and Mallika Sukumaran in major roles.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES