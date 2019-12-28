Jayasurya amazes with daring stunts in 'Thrissur Pooram' making video | Watch

Moviegoers lap up trailers and filmmaking videos as they view films.

The makers of Jayasurya's latest flick 'Thrissur Pooram' have released its behind-the-scene video.

In the video, Jayasurya is seen enacting exciting action sequences with the help of stunt directors. Amazingly, he doesn't use dupes for any of these risky actions.

After each fight scene he is seen embracing and asking co-actors if they are fine.

The making video of the thrilling fight sequence is already a hit on social media.

'Thrissur Pooram' was released on December 20 and is running successfully in the theatres. Directed by Rajesh Pushkaran, the movie has Swathi Reddy, TG Ravi and Mallika Sukumaran in major roles.