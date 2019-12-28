Ready to share screen with Manju Warrier, says Dileep | Watch video

Actor Dileep says his personal life and career took a hit at a time when he was focusing only on movies.

“Someone had decided that Dileep shouldn’t be in the industry any more. However, I am happy that the audience hasn’t given up on me, he told Manorama News in a candid interview.

He revealed he was also ready to act with Manju Warrier notwithstanding the controversies that resulted in his expulsion from Association of Malayalam movie artists (AMMA.)

“I have great faith in God. So, I believe that the truth will come out one day. Cinema is all I have in my mind right now. I am excited that the Malayali audience has received my new movie,” he said.

He credits the movie Ramaleela for making him stronger as an actor.

“I didn’t inherit any ancestral property from my father. He only told me not to cheat others or wish for someone else’s property. Even if you do not do any good, you should not hurt anyone,” Dileep recollected his father's advices.

The actor said he will speak up about the controversies and his days in jail.

“I cannot say anything now. I deem whatever happened in life as bad luck or just tough times,” notes the actor.

Dileep says he holds no ill-feeling towards his former wife and acclaimed actor Manju Warrier.

Instead, he expressed his willingness to share screen space with Manju Warrier if the plot demands so.

“I have nothing against those who are part of the Women’s Collective. Most of them had acted with me. I just wish happiness to everyone,” Dileep said.

Dileep also spoke about the controversies surrounding his expulsion from AMMA.

Dileep said he has great respect for senior actors including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram and Suresh Gopi and would definitely listen to whatever they say.

“When Mohanlal said that he prays for me, some people were eager to criticize him. They shouldn’t be bothered about me. I then told Mohanlal that I would quit from the association. Earlier, AMMA meetings were occasions when everyone gathered together and laughed. Now, everything has changed,” he said.

Dileep's latest movie 'My Santa' is running successfully in the theaters.