Why did Prithviraj type a 'long sorry note' to Rajinikanth

Having made his directorial debut in 2019 with Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is on a roll. The Mohanlal-starrer was one of the major hits of the year and many applauded Prithviraj for making a genuine movie Mohanlal. Interestingly, his directorial debut got such a wide recognition that he was offered many directorial projects.

Recently, at an event hosted for his fans, Prithviraj revealed that he got an opportunity to direct Superstar Rajinikanth.

But unfortunately, he had to refuse to take up the offer. He mentioned that in turn he had to write a long apology letter.

"Post the release of Lucifer, I got an offer to direct Rajinikanth sir’s next film. But I couldn’t take it up because I had my own film commitments to finish. I needed to work for Aadujeevitham and it required both my physical and mental time. I wrote a sorry note and I don’t think I have typed a longer sorry note to anyone in my life," said Prithviraj.

It is worth a mention that Prithviraj was also approached to direct the Telugu remake of Lucifer with megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Due to his acting commitments, he could not take it up then

Currently, on work front, Prithviraj is basking the success of his recently-released film Driving Licence. He has already wrapped up shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the first look poster of themovie was recently released. He will soon be joining Lal Jose directorial and will also be working on Lucifer sequel Empuraan. In between, he will also be taking a three months break to prep for his role in final schedule of Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy.