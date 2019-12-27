After June, Ahamed Khabeer joins hands with Joju again

Ahamed Khabeer marked his debut in Mollywood with June and now the director has announced his next.

The project was announced by Joju George who himself will be bankrolling the project. Along with Joju, Sijo Vadakkan is also producing the film under the banner of Appu Pathu Pappu productions.

Titled Insha Allah, the script is by debutant Ashiq Aimar. Jithin Stanislaus will be helming the cinematography while Mahesh Bhuvaned will be editor. June's music composer Ifthi will manage the music department for this film as well.

Insha Allah is scheduled to hit the hit the screens next year.

June starring Rajisha Vijayan in the lead had fetched positive reviews and revolved around the story of a girl.