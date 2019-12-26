'Blessed with the best': Vignesh Shivan expresses his love for Nayans

Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan has posted his latest photograph with his fiancee and South Indian superstar Nayanthara on his official Instagram account. In a post to wish his followers a merry Christmas, Vignesh added an adorable photograph of the couple casually embracing each other. Nayanthara's mobile phone screen also shows a selfie taken by the couple.

Recently, some photographs from the temple visits of Vignesh Shivan along with Nayanthara had gone viral on Internet. Later there were reports that the star-couple will get hitched in 2020 and the pilgrimage was a part of its preparations.

“God is taking care of us through genuine loved ones who make sure that we cross the cloudy days with a ray of positivity,” The 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan' director wrote in his Instagram status. “To all you lovely people..Spread only happiness; even during the toughest time,” he added.