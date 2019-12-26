{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Blessed with the best': Vignesh Shivan expresses his love for Nayans

In a post to wish his followers a merry Christmas, Vignesh added an adorable photograph of the couple casually embracing each other.
Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan has posted his latest photograph with his fiancee and South Indian superstar Nayanthara on his official Instagram account. In a post to wish his followers a merry Christmas, Vignesh added an adorable photograph of the couple casually embracing each other. Nayanthara's mobile phone screen also shows a selfie taken by the couple.

Recently, some photographs from the temple visits of Vignesh Shivan along with Nayanthara had gone viral on Internet. Later there were reports that the star-couple will get hitched in 2020 and the pilgrimage was a part of its preparations.

“God is taking care of us through genuine loved ones who make sure that we cross the cloudy days with a ray of positivity,” The 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan' director wrote in his Instagram status. “To all you lovely people..Spread only happiness; even during the toughest time,” he added.

