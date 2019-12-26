Kalki Koechlin reveals she remained jobless for months for rejecting casting couch

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is not only known for her amazing acting prowess but also for her bold stands and opinions. Though she has acted in a handful of blockbusters, there was a time when she had to sit jobless, at home, for around 7 – 8 months, just because she told a producer that she was not interested to date him. It was in an interview to a Youtube channel that the actress opened up about this difficult phase in her career.

Kalki said that she was curiously following every report that had appeared about her debut movie Dev D, especially since the movie had attracted lots of controversy. She said that a media had called her a prostitute from Russia. According to the news report, Russian prostitutes were brought in for the filming of the movie. She complained that the Indian media had published bizarre reports even without knowing her native place.

Kalki was born in the French colony at Pondicherry to French parents. The actress said that such news had upset her in the initial days as an actress. She, however, added that she is tougher now. Once, when she went for an audition, the producer invited her for a date. When she refused, Kalki was not given the part in that movie. Kalki said that she had to sit at home, without job for months, despite being part of many successful films, as she had taken strong stands against such demands.