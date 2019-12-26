'Darkest time in my life:' Shane Nigam recalls his phase of depression

Actor Shane Nigam revealed in a recent interview that he has survived a phase of severe depression post 'Kumbalangi Nights'. “I spent the happiest time in my life on the shooting sets of 'Kumbalangi Nights'. I was living the life of 'Bobby,' my character in that movie, those two-and-a-half months. My walking, gestures, looks and mannerisms were all the same as that of Bobby,” he said.

Shane shaved his beard and cropped his hair for his next movie 'Ishq' immediately after finishing 'Kumbalangi Nights.' He revealed that he faced lack of confidence, depression and despair during that phase. “Nothing worked. My costumes, walking style, mannerisms, nothing turned out well. I felt I was trapped,” he said.

Shane added that those six months were the darkest times in his life. 'A time when God did not show light to me,' he recalled.