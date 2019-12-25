God makes us wait in order to bring perfection: Kunchacko on first Xmas with son

It is Kunchacko Boban's very first Christmas with his son Izzahak. Not a single photo of the starkid has failed to take the internet by storm. Now, photos shared by the actor from his family's Christmas photoshoot has won many hearts on social media with its overflowing cuteness.

Little Izza flaunts a red checkered onesie and a hat matching with the dress of his mommy Priya Kunchacko. The proud father Kunchacko Boban captioned his family photo with a great thought. “When God makes us wait, it's just for perfection,” he wrote. He also did not forget to wish his fans and well-wishers a prosperous and harmonious Christmas.

Izzahak Boban Kunchacko was born to Priya-Kunchacko couple after a prolonged wait of over 14 years. The photos of Izza's baptism ceremony and Kunchacko Boban's first birthday after Izza's birth were well shared and celebrated on Keralite social media.