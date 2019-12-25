Hrithik to play Krishna in Deepika's Mahabharata?

Director Nitesh Tiwari's big-budget movie based on the epic 'Mahabharata' made headlines a couple of months ago when Deepika announced that she was playing the role of Draupathi in it. Now, reports doing rounds in the movie circles suggest that Hrithik Roshan is playing the role of Krishna in the movie. In that case, Mahabharata will be the first movie in which Deepika and Hrithik will be acting together.

Deepika is also co-producing the movie with Madhu Mandena. Mandena, a close friend of Hrithik, is reportedly holding discussions with the actor regarding the role. There were also reports that Deepika and Hrithik will appear as Ram and Sita in another big-budget flick Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyavar were said to be directing the movie. Later, the filmmakers denied all the reports.

Deepika had earlier expressed her excitement in performing the role of Panchali. She hopes that Draupathi's character will be the 'all-time-best' in her career. Deepika promised the B'town audience that Mahabharata will be different from all the movies that have been made based on the epic. The movie is expected to hit the theaters as a Diwali release in 2021.