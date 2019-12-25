{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dileep poses with his little Santa Mahalakshmi; pics go viral

Dileep is seen dressed as a big Santa, similar to his appearance in his latest flick 'My Santa', and Mahalakshmi dressed up as a little Santa.
Actor Dileep's latest photograph with his youngest daughter Mahalakshmi is out! Dileep is seen dressed as a big Santa, similar to his appearance in his latest flick 'My Santa' and Mahalakshmi dressed as little Santa.

It is Kavya Madhavan who shared the father-daughter duo's photograph on her official Facebook page. One-year-old Mahalakshmi is already a celebrity. Her photos from the celebration of her first birthday had gone viral earlier in October.

Dileep's latest movie is Christmas special 'My Santa' which narrates the story of a seven-year-old whose life changes with the entry of a Santa Claus. Anusree plays the female lead in the movie. 

