The Kung Fu Master trailer: Abrid Shine's Christmas gift to Malayalam movie fans

The trailer of the much awaited Abrid Shine-movie The Kung Fu Master is finally here. The action-packed trailer is promising and would sweep Malayalam movie buffs off their feet, like Neeta Pillai's side kick to the neck of the villain.

Neeta has come a long way from Poomaram and it is evident in the intense action sequences of KFM. In a tightly chopped trailer, her kung-fu looks killer. Her emotions are raw and it stands out in the calm backdrop of the Himalayas.

Though the trailer reveals that the story revolves around a 'Kung Fu Master', his prodigy, and a rogue student, one can never leave out the real ShiFu behind the camera, Abrid. He would have etched in enough twists and turns in the plot to make even an outright action movie engaging for every kind of audience.

Arjun - son of director Major Ravi, who is making his debut as director of photography, impresses with his frames. He has captured the scenic visuals of the Himalayas well and aced it in the close combat sequences. Those actions wouldn't have looked this impressive without K R Mithun's watchful eyes. Mithun was also the editor of Abrid's Poomaram.

On Monday, the team had released a first look poster of the movie online. In the poster, we get a glimpse of the actress in action mode along with two other actors - Jiji Scaria and Sanoop.

Neeta Pillai was introduced to Malayalam industry by Abrid Shine in his previous movie Poomaram this time it seems Abrid has taken a different route to make an action film based on martial arts sequences.

The film is said to be influenced by the action movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li and has been shot in the Himalayas.

Shibu Thekkumpuram, who had co-produced Abrid’s Action Hero Biju, is backing the film under the banner of Full On Frames. The movie is slated for a January 2020 release.