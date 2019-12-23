Tovino's Minnal Murali starts rolling, to release in 4 languages

With back-to-back movies, Tovino Thomas has been on a roll this year. And next year looks no different for the star whose upcoming movie Minnal Murali has been officially launched at an event in Wayanad. The cast and crew of the movie were present at the launch function.

Minnal Murali will be directed by Basil Joseph and bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters. The movie will be releasing simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Actor Guru Somasundaram who had been part of movies like Joker and Asuran will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Minnal Murali. Aju Varghese, Baiju, Harishree Ashokan, Femina George are other major casts. The movie promises to be a one-of-its-kind project both for actor Tovino Thomas and director Basil Joseph. The duo had earlier joined hands for Godha.

The major shooting locations includes Wayanad, Aluva and Alappuzha.

While the cinematography will be done by Sameer Thahir, the music department will be helmed by Shaan Rahman. The movie will also have a Hollywood connection. Vlad Rimburg, a co-fight choreographer, co-fight coordinator and a co-stunt coordinator in several DC Entertainment productions, will be doing the action choreography in Minnal Murali.

The movie is slated to hit screens by Onam 2020.