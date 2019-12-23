The Kung Fu Master first look: Neeta Pillai looks intense

Looks like the Poomaram girl Neeta Pillai has come a long way. The first look poster of her next movie yet again with director Abrid Shine has been released online.

Titled The Kung Fu Master, the first look poster comes with the tagline, 'A tale of vengeance' and we get to glimpse of the actress in action mode along with two other actors - Jiji Scaria and Sanoop.

Neeta Pillai was introduced to Malayalam industry by Abrid Shine in his last movie Poomaram this time it seems Abrid has taken a different route to make an action film based on martial arts sequences.

The film is said to be influenced by the action movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li and has been shot in the Himalayas.

The film has been shot by Major Ravi’s son Arjun, who is making his debut as director of photography. KR Mithun is the editor.

Shibu Thekkumpuram, who had co-produced Abrid’s Action Hero Biju, is backing the film under the banner of Full On Frames.

The movie is slated for a January 2020 release.