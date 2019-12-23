{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

The Kung Fu Master first look: Neeta Pillai looks intense

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

neeta-pillai-kung-fu
SHARE

Looks like the Poomaram girl Neeta Pillai has come a long way. The first look poster of her next movie yet again with director Abrid Shine has been released online.

Titled The Kung Fu Master, the first look poster comes with the tagline, 'A tale of vengeance' and we get to glimpse of the actress in action mode along with two other actors - Jiji Scaria and Sanoop.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Abrid Shine's The Kung Fu Master to hit theatres in January

Neeta Pillai was introduced to Malayalam industry by Abrid Shine in his last movie Poomaram this time it seems Abrid has taken a different route to make an action film based on martial arts sequences.

The film is said to be influenced by the action movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li and has been shot in the Himalayas.

The film has been shot by Major Ravi’s son Arjun, who is making his debut as director of photography. KR Mithun is the editor.

Shibu Thekkumpuram, who had co-produced Abrid’s Action Hero Biju, is backing the film under the banner of Full On Frames.

The movie is slated for a January 2020 release.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES