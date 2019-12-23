Actor-singer Sidharth Menon ties the knot with Marathi actress Tanvi

Sidharth Menon got married to Marathi actress Tanvi Palav on Sunday in a hush hush ceremony.

Sidharth, who is popular among Malayalam audience as Thaikudam band singer himself shared the good news on his social media page posting a pic of Tanvi. Terming it as the best decision of his life, he revealed that he married his best friend.

The wedding ceremony was following by a reception and the newly wedded looked royal. Sidharth opted for a royal blue kurta-suit while Tanvi was seen in a traditional look in golden saree.

Siddharth made his debut in playback singing with the song 'Tharangal' in the 2013 film North 24 Kaatham.

As an actor, his debut into the Malayalam film industry was through the movie Rockstar directed by VK Prakash in the year 2015. He has also acted and sung in Musical album 'Yelove' along with Shreya Ghoshal, and he again became a part of album 'Yami'.

He was later seen in films like Koode and Solo in supporting roles. In Kadha paranja kadha and Kolambi, he was seen in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Tanvi is a dancer and actress from Marathi movie industry. Hailing from Dadar, Mumbai, she made her acting debut at the age 10 in a serial 'Swarajon' aired on DD1. She has also done many commercials as well. Tanvi was also seen in a small role in the movie Bajirao Mastani.